Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that he will resign later this month after his police force failed to contain mobs who tried to prevent Congress from ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.His resignation letter came hours...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533262-capitol-police-chief-announces-resignation-after-pro-trump-riots