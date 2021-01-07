The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the day: The aftermath

Much of the Capitol complex was dirty and damaged on Thursday following the violent attack by pro-Trump rioters during the Electoral College vote count.

Congress reconvened their joint session after the riot and certified the election results for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the wee hours of the morning Thursday.

Photos of the day: The aftermathCapitol workers walk over dust as they remove damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: The aftermathThe East Front of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a shattered door leading to the center steps on Thursday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: The aftermathCapitol workers remove damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: The aftermathSoldiers stand guard along Constitution Avenue on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Thursday following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: The aftermathA stack of newspapers sits on the first floor of the House side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
