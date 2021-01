Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 14:41 Hits: 2

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has condemned newly seated Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) for saying earlier this week that Adolf Hitler was “right” about the value of influencing a nation’s youth.Appearing at a Tuesday rally on Capitol Hill calling...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533089-newly-sworn-in-republican-lawmaker-condemned-by-holocaust-museum-for-hitler