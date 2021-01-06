The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

McConnell: ‘Unhinged’ mob tried to disrupt democracy and ‘failed’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, calling them “unhinged,” as the Senate returned to session later in the evening.

“They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away,” Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in remarks following McConnell.

Rioters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College and certify the results of the 2020 election. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

[ Congress to reconvene Wednesday night to complete Electoral College certification ]

The post McConnell: ‘Unhinged’ mob tried to disrupt democracy and ‘failed’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/06/mcconnell-unhinged-mob-tried-to-disrupt-democracy-and-failed/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version