McConnell: ‘Unhinged’ mob tried to disrupt democracy and ‘failed’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, calling them “unhinged,” as the Senate returned to session later in the evening.

“They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away,” Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in remarks following McConnell.

Rioters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College and certify the results of the 2020 election. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

