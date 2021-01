Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police.Vice President Pence and Sen.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532951-pro-trump-protestors-overrun-capitol-forcing-evacuation