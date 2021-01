Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:14 Hits: 0

Newly-sworn-in Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said on Wednesday that had the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol earlier in the day been Black, they "would have been shot."Appearing on MSNBC, Bush said she believed that the outcome would have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533046-cori-bush-says-had-capitol-rioters-been-black-they-would-have-been-shot