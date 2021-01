Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 04:22 Hits: 2

Congress on Wednesday rejected a challenge from congressional conservatives to President-elect Joe Biden's win in Arizona, hours after rioters stormed the Capitol with the intent of stopping the proceedings.The Senate voted 93-6 on the objection...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533061-congress-rejects-challenge-to-arizonas-presidential-vote