Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 08:33 Hits: 6

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) announced early Thursday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, hours after voting on the House floor in support of a challenge to Arizona's presidential election results.A statement from LaTurner's office said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533064-third-house-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-19-this-week