Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to urge "American patriots" to halt the violence in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol in protest of a vote to certify his defeat in the 2020 election....

