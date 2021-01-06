Photos of the day: Unrest in Washington

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

Protesters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wednesday’s joint session to count the Electoral College was halted when pro-Trump protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building.

The certification kicked off with a procession of the ballot boxes to the House chamber, while President Donald Trump and his supporters held a rally just outside the White House.

Here are the photos of the day, as seen through CQ Roll Call’s photographers, so far:

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Trump supporters stand on a U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, as Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Trump supporters take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chamber assistants carry Electoral College ballot boxes during a joint session of Congress to tally the electoral votes for the president and vice president in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House on Wednesday as Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College votes. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to the House floor for a joint session of Congress to tally the Electoral College votes for the president and vice president in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Thousands of Trump supporters gather on the National Mall near the Washington Monument for President Donald Trump’s speech. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The Naked Cowboy poses for photos as thousands of Trump supporters gather on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

