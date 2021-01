Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) addressed pro-Trump protesters swarming the Capitol grounds during the certification of the Electoral College results Wednesday, saying he would “not be deterred” from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.“To those...

