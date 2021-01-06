Watch Raphael Warnock’s victory speech

Articles

Democrat Raphael G. Warnock defeated the appointed Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia’s two special election runoffs.

“We were told we couldn’t win this election, but tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible,” Warnock said in a live video early Wednesday morning.

