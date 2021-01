Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 06:44 Hits: 6

Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), while Jon Ossoff is the favorite to win against Republican David Perdue, putting Democrats on the precipice of controlling the Senate when President-elec...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532836-democrats-optimistic-about-georgia-senate-runoffs-still-too-close-to-call