Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:15 Hits: 4

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Tuesday poured cold water on the idea of pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Trump over a phone call between him and Georgia's secretary of state, but said officials in Georgia should...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532679-clyburn-says-pursuing-trump-impeachment-would-be-a-waste-of-our-time