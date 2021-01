Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:37 Hits: 7

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R- N.D.) said Tuesday that his decision to back the Electoral College when Congress counts the vote was "brutal."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532687-north-dakota-senator-on-decision-to-back-electoral-college-it-was-brutal