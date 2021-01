Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) counts the votes she will need to craft a Democratic agenda this year, she will keep Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene on speed dial. The two Washington state Democrats hold adjoining districts based in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532626-washington-state-neighbors-underscore-internal-democratic-tensions