Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:46 Hits: 3

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a Navy veteran, laces up his combat boots after the House GOP freshman group photo on the steps of the Capitol on Monday.

Clyde had not held elected office before deciding to run for the House seat that Republican Rep. Doug Collins gave up to run for the Senate. Clyde went into active-duty military service right out of college, and as a reservist was deployed to both Iraq and Kuwait.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5867921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5867921" ); playerInstance_5867921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/c2yYH2P7", }) var playerInstance_5867921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5867921" ); playerInstance_5867921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/c2yYH2P7", })

The post Photo of the day: These boots were made for Congress-ing appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/04/photo-of-the-day-these-boots-were-made-for-congress-ing/