The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photo of the day: These boots were made for Congress-ing

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Photo of the day: These boots were made for Congress-ing (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a Navy veteran, laces up his combat boots after the House GOP freshman group photo on the steps of the Capitol on Monday.

Clyde had not held elected office before deciding to run for the House seat that Republican Rep. Doug Collins gave up to run for the Senate. Clyde went into active-duty military service right out of college, and as a reservist was deployed to both Iraq and Kuwait.

Loading the player...
var playerInstance_5867921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5867921" ); playerInstance_5867921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/c2yYH2P7", })

The post Photo of the day: These boots were made for Congress-ing appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/04/photo-of-the-day-these-boots-were-made-for-congress-ing/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version