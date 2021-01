Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 02:38 Hits: 8

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanded former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) apologize to his wife on Monday after she received death threats following the senator's call for the secretary's resignation in Nove...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532634-raffensperger-demands-perdue-apologize-after-wife-got-death-threats