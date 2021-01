Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 17:49 Hits: 5

Officials in Washington, D.C., are bracing for clashes in the streets Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump supporters arrive to protest the presidential election and cheer on challenges of the Electoral College i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/532520-dc-braces-for-thousands-to-rally-at-pro-trump-protests-amid-electoral-college