Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Sunday blasted Congressional Republicans’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.“Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532443-ex-gop-speaker-ryan-denounces-effort-to-challenge-electoral-college-results