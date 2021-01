Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 21:49 Hits: 2

House Democrats rallied Sunday to elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Speaker in the 117th Congress, overcoming opposition from a handful of restive moderates urging new leadership to grant Pelosi her fourth term at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532444-pelosi-wins-speakership-for-fourth-time-in-dramatic-vote