Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 22:49 Hits: 4

A Democratic lawmaker from Georgia said Sunday that he would introduce a motion to censure President Trump in the House on Monday over audio of him pressuring Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532454-georgia-dem-lawmaker-to-seek-censure-of-trump-over-raffensperger-call