Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

If something goes well under Biden, it will be because of his sober, steady leadership. If Biden makes a misleading statement, there will be a "But Trump said/did" X, Y, Z ready and waiting.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/532386-for-myopic-media-breaking-up-with-trump-will-be-hard-to-do