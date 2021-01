Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28, is slated to be present at the Capitol on Sunday for the Speaker’s vote.While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who test positive...

