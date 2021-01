Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 18:26 Hits: 5

House members who have been exposed to the coronavirus are being provided with a section in the House gallery to allow them to participate in the vote to elect a new Speaker.Dr. Brian Monohan, the attending physician, released a statement saying...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532430-house-sets-up-separate-enclosure-for-votes-from-members-exposed-to-covid-19