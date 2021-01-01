Pelosi names the first woman to be House chief administrative officer

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that Catherine Szpindor will take over as the House chief administrative officer. She will be the first woman to hold the job.

Szpindor takes over for current CAO Phil Kiko, who Pelosi announced in December would be leaving his post.

“Szpindor brings an outstanding record of success,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing her as Kiko’s successor. “Her decade of experience working in the House will serve us well, as she advances the CAO’s mission to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the People’s House.”

The CAO oversees an assortment of administrative and support functions on the House side of Capitol Hill, including human resources, financial management and information technology.

Szpindor has been the House chief information officer since December 2015, the release said. She joined the House in 2011 as director of enterprise applications and was promoted to deputy chief information officer on her way to her current role.

Before she came to the Hill, Szpindor worked as the vice president of IT for Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia. She has also worked in IT for companies including Sprint and Nextel.

She holds a master’s degree in information systems from Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business and Economics.

The outgoing Kiko has been on the job as CAO since August of 2016. He was named by then-Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and continued in the role with the Democratic-led House.

Pelosi commended Kiko for his “extraordinary service” in her release, saying he has been a “trusted” voice for members on both sides of the aisle.

