Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 14:27 Hits: 5

An Iranian commander on Friday promised that the one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani would not impede the country's "resistance."

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/532301-iran-commander-promises-resistance-ahead-of-one-year-anniversary-of