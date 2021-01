Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 13:56 Hits: 2

Protesters and police clashed in Portland, Ore., on Thursday night during a New Year's Eve demonstration that police declared a riot.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/532298-protesters-police-clash-in-portland-during-new-years-eve-riot