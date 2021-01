Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday announced the creation of a new select committee to study and recommend proposals to combat wealth inequality.“As House Speaker, I am proud to announce the creation of the new, bipartisan Select...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532099-pelosi-announces-creation-of-select-committee-on-economic-inequality