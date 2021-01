Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 01:34 Hits: 8

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) criticized his Republican colleagues and President Trump for what he said were attempts to discredit the 2020 presidential election results.In a video entitled, "Courage over Conspirace...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/532286-gop-lawmaker-rebukes-trump-fellow-republicans-for-trying-to-overturn-2020-election