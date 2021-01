Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 03:40 Hits: 9

The state of New York has revoked a New York City restaurant's liquor license after it hosted a party indoors that featured a maskless conga line, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532294-new-york-restaurant-that-hosted-conga-line-party-amid-pandemic-gets