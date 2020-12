Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:17 Hits: 2

The annual defense authorization bill has hit yet another procedural roadblock, this time over an unrelated fight over stimulus checks related to the ongoing pandemic.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/593tRq7F3p8/