Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 9

President-elect Joe Biden will issue a memo on Inauguration Day seeking to halt or delay so-called midnight regulations issued by President Trump in the final days of his administration.Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532119-biden-aims-to-freeze-trumps-midnight-regulations