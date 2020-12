Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:51 Hits: 7

A United Nations panel on Wednesday said that President Trump's pardons for several former Blackwater contractors convicted of killing more than a dozen civilians in Baghdad violated international law....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532065-un-says-trump-blackwater-pardons-violate-international-law