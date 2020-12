Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 13

As recently as mid-December, the Trump administration touted an ambitious goal: 20 million COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of the year.But now, days before the end of the year, it appears that the actual number of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/532017-pace-of-vaccinations-falls-short-of-estimates-prompting-alerts