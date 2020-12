Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020

President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen suggested Monday that recent recipients of presidential pardons may turn on Trump and be forced to testify against him due to their lack of Fifth Amendment protecti...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531951-michael-cohen-predicts-people-trump-pardoned-may-testify-against-him