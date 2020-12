Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020

President-elect Joe Biden plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost production of the coronavirus vaccines, an adviser said on Monday.Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory team, said to expec...

