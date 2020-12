Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 0

Teens and first-time voters who jumped into political organizing this year are expanding their TikTok-focused playbook in an effort to boost the Senate Democratic candidates in Georgia's crucial runoff elections nex...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/531490-teens-expand-tiktok-playbook-to-help-democrats-in-georgia-runoffs