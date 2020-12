Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 17:55 Hits: 5

The Washington Post has identified a secret witness in flings protesting the presidential election -who was presented by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as a former intelligence contractor - as a pro-Trump podcaster....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531668-washington-post-identifies-powells-secret-witness-as-pro-trump-podcaster