Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: Congress

See ya, 2020! Let the door hit you on the way out.

You have to admit, 2020 was an unforgettable year — challenging, dark and absurd. Through the seemingly endless coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences it wrought, the country struggled but continued to remain hopeful. We even elected a new president, despite what the current one believes.

From the stay-at-home period in the spring to the elections in the fall, Congress continued its work, which also, at times, illustrated the challenges, darkness and absurdity of the year. The third part of our Capitol Ink recap of 2020 turns the focus back on the legislative branch itself.

[See Matson’s Best of 2020: Coronavius edition and his Best of 2020: The presidential election]

Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressRemember when Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as “Speaker of the House of Riiiiipresentatives” from Feb. 2 showed? Feels like it was five years ago.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressNobody found a thrill on “Coronavirus Hill,” from April 1, which depicted the isolation the country was feeling from being shut down.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressPerhaps “Groundhog Day” would now be a better film to parody rather than “Jaws 2,” but “Box Office Mitch” from May 27 showed the danger lurking underneath McConnell’s delay of a second coronavirus relief bill as the country prepared to reopen.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressJune 25’s “Fast Food Senate” skewered McConnell’s apparent top priority during the pandemic — appointing federal judges.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressWe lost some of the greats this year, including civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, honored in this July 21 post.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressSept. 30’s “Emergency Responders” lampooned McConnell’s priorities again — this time, Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.
The fate of the Affordable Care Act was a key cause of angst during Barrett's confirmation hearing as seen in "Amy Coney Barrett-ometer" from Oct. 13.
Amy Coney Barrett-ometer” from Oct. 13.
Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: CongressThere might not be a better image to cap off 2020 than “Congress Falls” from Dec. 3.

2021 will usher in a new Congress and a new presidential administration. And R.J. Matson’s Berryman Award-winning politcal cartoons will also be back Tuesdays through Thursdays (and Wednesdays only during recess periods). See you all in January.

