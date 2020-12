Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

House Republicans are seizing on Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) connection to an alleged Chinese spy to put pressure on Democrats to drop him from the House Intelligence Committee in the next Congress. GOP lawmakers argue Swalwell is a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531376-gop-puts-pressure-on-pelosi-over-swalwell