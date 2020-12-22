The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top 3 health care things to know from the spending bill

Congress passed a massive omnibus spending package late Monday night, at last funding the government for fiscal 2021. Watch as CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire unpacks various provisions relating to health care as more officials and frontline workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

[Also watch: Why some health care workers may be wary of COVID-19 vaccine]

