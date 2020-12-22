Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 13:31 Hits: 0

Congress passed a massive omnibus spending package late Monday night, at last funding the government for fiscal 2021. Watch as CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire unpacks various provisions relating to health care as more officials and frontline workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

[Also watch: Why some health care workers may be wary of COVID-19 vaccine]

The post Top 3 health care things to know from the spending bill appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/22/top-3-health-care-things-to-know-from-the-spending-bill/