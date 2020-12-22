House chief administrative officer to depart

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the departure of House Chief Administrative Officer Phil Kiko.

“In his years as an officer of the House, Phil has earned a reputation as a champion of innovation, accountability and integrity, whose strategic leadership has furthered the ability of the People’s House to meet the needs of the American people,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement.

The CAO oversees an assortment of administrative and support functions on the House side of Capitol Hill, including human resources, financial management and information technology.

“Members and staff are particularly grateful for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic to enable our institution to swiftly and smoothly transition to remote and virtual work so that we can continue our work For The People,” Pelosi said in the statement.

Kiko assumed the job on Aug. 1, 2016, having been named to the position by Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis.. He continued in the role with the Democratic-led House.

When the office of the CAO was first established in the mid-1990s, Kiko served as associate administrator of procurement and purchasing before departing for senior positions on House committee staffs and eventually the private sector. He then returned as CAO.

House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren noted Kiko’s leadership in helping House offices set up remote operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Particularly noteworthy has been his steadfast and determined leadership in assisting the House as it transitioned to a maximum telework posture in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the California Democrat said in a statement. “From procuring and deploying work equipment on short notice, to providing training for House employees, adjusting services to better support a remote workforce, modernizing and diversifying House technology offerings, and much more, Phil has been a valuable asset to the House during this challenging period.”

