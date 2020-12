Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

A small but growing number of lawmakers are declining early access to a COVID-19 vaccine that’s being offered to them under continuity of government policies. A handful of lawmakers in both parties, including Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Ilhan...

