Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 23:20 Hits: 3

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) broke with other members of "the squad" on Monday by deciding to not get a coronavirus vaccine available to members of Congress, saying it was “shameful” that political leaders got the vaccine due to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531195-ilhan-omar-says-she-wont-get-vaccine-people-who-need-it-most-should-get-it