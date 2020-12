Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:28 Hits: 2

Top Republicans in the House are pushing back on Democrats’ calls to make changes to motions to recommit (MTR), a procedural tool used by the minority to alter bills at the eleventh hour on the floor. Eight such motions backed by the GOP were...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531160-top-republicans-push-back-on-changes-to-motion-to-recommit