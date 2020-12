Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:03 Hits: 7

Conservative media outlet Newsmax issued a clarification on Monday about recent claims made by guests about a voting software company the network suggested flipped votes to President-elect Joe Biden."Newsmax would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/531153-newsmax-issues-clarification-on-smartmatic-dominion-claims