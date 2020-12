Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 14:24 Hits: 1

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) office said Sunday that he will reenter quarantine after exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.A representative for Newsom said the governor has tested nega...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531110-california-governor-reentering-quarantine