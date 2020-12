Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:06 Hits: 6

Top Trump administration health officials were subpoenaed by House Democrats on Monday, after an investigation showed "extensive" political interference with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."Over a period of four months, as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/531118-house-committee-issues-subpoena-for-azar-redfield-documents-on-political