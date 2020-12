Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:45 Hits: 9

An avowed white supremacist who ran for Congress in 2018 while advocating for pedophilia and rape was arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl.The Fresno County Sheriff's...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/531120-former-virginia-congressional-candidate-arrested-for-kidnapping